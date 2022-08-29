$63,980+ tax & licensing
$63,980
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$63,980
+ taxes & licensing
3,118KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175330
- Stock #: P1470
- VIN: 5N1DR3DF4NC259650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $67819 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $63980!
After a hard day on the trail or hauling family, the interior of this 2022 Nissan feels like a sanctuary. This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 3,118 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
