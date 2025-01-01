Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

Reignite the joy of driving with this sleek and stylish Nissan Qashqai. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 74,306 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Qashqais trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Nissan Qashqai

74,306 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV

12853442

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,306KM
VIN JN1BJ1BV1NW350636

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

Reignite the joy of driving with this sleek and stylish Nissan Qashqai. This 2022 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 74,306 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2022 Nissan Qashqai