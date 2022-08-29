$42,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2022 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9225973
- Stock #: P3497
- VIN: JN8BT3BB4NW339062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 25 Miles! This Nissan Rogue boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.