2022 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
17,633KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV2NY266883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry!
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 17,633 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This SV trim pumps up the drive with intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Pedestrian Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Nissan Sentra