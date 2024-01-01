$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
2022 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,766KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV7NY321374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen WhiteTriCoat/Super Black
- Interior Colour SUPER BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0392B
- Mileage 21,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Incredible performance blends seamlessly with the exciting interior in this 2022 Sentra. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 21,766 kms. It's aspen whitetricoat/super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. Step up to this SR Sentra for incredible features like a moonroof, heated steering wheel, rear spoiler, contrast stitching, LED lights with fog lamps, and exciting black exterior accents. Additional features include intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Pedestrian Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Nissan Sentra