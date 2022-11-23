Menu
2022 RAM 1500

22,853 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363349
  • Stock #: N00278A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT0NN105451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,853 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Security Alarm, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY -inc: Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Hands-Free Phone Communication, 12 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, All Radio-Equipped Vehicles, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, All R1 High Radios, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22 x 9 Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, MOPAR FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

