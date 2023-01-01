Menu
2022 RAM 1500

26,828 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

SPORT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

26,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9501259
  • Stock #: N00926A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT8NN103916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,828 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Security Alarm, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY -inc: Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Hands-Free Phone Communication, 12 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, All Radio-Equipped Vehicles, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, All R1 High Radios, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Front Ventilated Seats.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

