2022 RAM 1500

$71,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 7 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9840743

9840743 Stock #: N00555A

N00555A VIN: 1C6SRFHT1NN365028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,792 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.