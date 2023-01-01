Menu
2022 RAM 1500

26,792 KM

Details Description Features

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840743
  • Stock #: N00555A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT1NN365028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,792 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON, RED PEARL, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Front Bumper, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

