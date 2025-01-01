$30,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Touring 7 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Touring 7 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,128KM
VIN 4S4WMAFD9N3465621
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2022 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2022 Subaru Ascent is an exciting mid-size SUV that exhibits the safety, performance, reliability, and unbeatable value that Subaru is renowned for. The exterior styling shares familiar design cues with other vehicles in the Subaru fleet, but makes a bold and rugged statement through its sheer size and muscular stature. The interior treats passengers with a host of desirable features, from the spacious cabin and ergonomically designed seats to the carefully designed storage compartments. Cutting-edge technology is in abundance, with top-tier infotainment and connectivity systems, and a host of safety features for reassurance on the roads at all times. Equipped with Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the 2022 Subaru Ascent is engineered to deliver class-leading agility, strength and security without reproach.This SUV has 90,128 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Touring 7. For even more passenger comfort, this Ascent Touring comes standard with second-row captains chairs, in addition to a panoramic glass sunroof, LED fog lights, premium cloth upholstery, a power tailgate, and a high resolution 8 inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-to-start, second-row climate control, reverse automatic braking, and body-color side mirrors with inbuilt turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,721 kgs (5,999 lbs)
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and direct injection,
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, normal and 8-speed manual mode and transmission shift lock
Wheels: 18" x 7" Machined 2-Tone Aluminum Alloy -inc: 5-spoke design
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Subaru ASCENT