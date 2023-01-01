Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Subaru Outback

48,806 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217025
  • Stock #: L1258
  • VIN: 4S4BTDEC0N3131750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1258
  • Mileage 48,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

With all the modern creature comforts you could ever need, on top of all that legendary ability, the original family SUV is ready for the next step in your journey. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2022 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2022 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 48,806 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Touring adds a sunroof, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Distance Pacing Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Cadillac Escala...
 134,852 KM
$45,500 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 4U
 169,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 25,962 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory