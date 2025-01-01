$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
2022 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,041KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC0N3118013
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay
With all the modern creature comforts you could ever need, on top of all that legendary ability, the original family SUV is ready for the next step in your journey. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 79,041 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Limited. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Limited Trim adds a sunroof, leather seats, memory settings, updated styling, navigation, Harman Kardon audio, wireless charging, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Subaru Outback