2022 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
93,178KM
VIN 4S4BTDEC3N3129314
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Distance Pacing Cruise
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2022 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2022 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 93,178 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This tech-filled Outback is ready to keep you comfy and safe with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming and phone assistant, heated seats and steering wheel, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and directionally adaptive automatic LED lighting. This Touring adds a sunroof, power liftgate, proximity keys, blind spot detection, and alloy wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke, 2-tone machined finish
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, direct-injection w/electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2022 Subaru Outback