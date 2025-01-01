$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
2022 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,193KM
VIN JF1VBAL67N9020017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3389
- Mileage 45,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection
This 2022 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Based on years of automotive racing experience and technological breakthroughs, the all-new Subaru WRX is completely redesigned and re-engineered for 2022, and ushers a new generation of uncompromised performance, while staying true to its renowned rally heritage. The new WRX features a wider and more aggressive stance, the iconic hood scoop, substantially flared fenders, and a menacing front grille, with sleeker headlights. The superlative levels of performance are balanced by the practicality of its sedan design, with a spacious and ergonomic interior, a sizeable trunk, extremely comfortable seats, and new infotainment systems for better connectivity and entertainment. Featuring the refined and time-tested full-time all-wheel drive system, the WRX ensures maximum traction on all surface types and takes razor-sharp handling to an entirely new level. All in all, the 2022 Subaru WRX is the most exhilarating and exciting yet.This sedan has 45,193 kms. It's orange in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-tech. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power driver's seat and sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Based on years of automotive racing experience and technological breakthroughs, the all-new Subaru WRX is completely redesigned and re-engineered for 2022, and ushers a new generation of uncompromised performance, while staying true to its renowned rally heritage. The new WRX features a wider and more aggressive stance, the iconic hood scoop, substantially flared fenders, and a menacing front grille, with sleeker headlights. The superlative levels of performance are balanced by the practicality of its sedan design, with a spacious and ergonomic interior, a sizeable trunk, extremely comfortable seats, and new infotainment systems for better connectivity and entertainment. Featuring the refined and time-tested full-time all-wheel drive system, the WRX ensures maximum traction on all surface types and takes razor-sharp handling to an entirely new level. All in all, the 2022 Subaru WRX is the most exhilarating and exciting yet.This sedan has 45,193 kms. It's orange in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-tech. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power driver's seat and sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 56,578 KM $23,066 + tax & lic
2020 BMW Z4 M40i - Premium Package - Low Mileage 35,013 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry 127,850 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Subaru WRX