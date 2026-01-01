$58,009+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$58,009
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,001KM
VIN JTERU5JR6N6018539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0216
- Mileage 58,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats!
The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 58,001 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 58,001 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio 73,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid 294,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$58,009
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Toyota 4Runner