Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats!</b><br> <br> The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 58,001 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ey06DirpSVt04sGf7ODLhhcSz0BNwItk target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our 4Runners trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Toyota 4Runner

58,001 KM

Details Description Features

$58,009

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
13499318

2022 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$58,009

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,001KM
VIN JTERU5JR6N6018539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0216
  • Mileage 58,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats!

The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 58,001 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, SofTex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio 73,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale in Ottawa, ON
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid 294,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,009

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2022 Toyota 4Runner