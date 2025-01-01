$29,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE - Navigation - Sunroof
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,100KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE1NP105544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 78,100 kms. It's wind chill pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is XSE. For a more dynamic driving experience, this top of the line Corolla XSE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip performance exhaust, exclusive aluminum wheels, exclusive sport bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats with premium SofTex fabric seat material. This awesome Toyota Corolla also includes a power sunroof, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 - Premium Audio speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a rear view camera. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and 60/40 split folding rear seats plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 78,100 kms. It's wind chill pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is XSE. For a more dynamic driving experience, this top of the line Corolla XSE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip performance exhaust, exclusive aluminum wheels, exclusive sport bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats with premium SofTex fabric seat material. This awesome Toyota Corolla also includes a power sunroof, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 - Premium Audio speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a rear view camera. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and 60/40 split folding rear seats plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, driver lumbar support, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.79 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Direct-Shift CVT -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dynamic force engine, dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), variable valve timing w/intelligence electronically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), variable valve timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam ...
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Highline - Sunroof 196,236 KM $10,498 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class AMG A 35 Sedan 0 $42,998 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE - Sunroof 75,405 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Toyota Corolla