2022 Toyota Corolla

5,475 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback 5DR CVT - Low Mileage

Hatchback 5DR CVT - Low Mileage

Location

5,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9175321
  • Stock #: P1468
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE7N3178244

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $33899 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31980!

For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 5,475 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

