$31,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2022 Toyota Corolla
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback 5DR CVT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
5,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175321
- Stock #: P1468
- VIN: JTNK4MBE7N3178244
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1468
- Mileage 5,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33899 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31980!
For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 5,475 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2