$34,066+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Low Mileage
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$34,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,150KM
VIN 7MUDAABG1NV020797
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Adventure confidently in any environment with intelligent safety features, and intuitive technologies that provides peace of mind. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. Its agile yet comfortable interior is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This low mileage SUV has just 35,150 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrading to this top of the line all-wheel drive Corolla Cross XLE is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Audio Plus, a premium JBL audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control and a power sunroof. It also features stylish aluminum wheels, SiriusXM, a smart key system, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes intuitive parking assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, 10 airbags, automatic high beam assist and a rear view camera. Additional features consist of Bi-LED premium headlights, SofTex seat material, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, and a 60/40 split folding rear seats to help when loading and unloading large packages.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$34,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross