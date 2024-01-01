$48,066+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR
2022 Toyota Tundra
SR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$48,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,320KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB6NX030895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,320 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Tow Hitch, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera, Power Mirrors, EZ Lift Tailgate, SiriusXM
Engineered to take a beating, this Toyota Tundra is designed to last. This 2022 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2022 Toyota Tundra features a dramatic redesign from the ground up, with a bold exterior and beefy yet sophisticated mechanical underpinnings. It offers dynamic performance, thanks to its thoroughly revised powerplant, and comes loaded with innovative tech features. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This pickup has 61,320 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. A truck you can count on time and time again, this dependable Tundra SR comes very well equipped with an 8 inch touchscreen that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition technology, USB charging ports, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include LED headlights, power adjustable mirrors, a heavy duty tow hitch receiver, automatic climate control, split folding rear seat, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 technology which adds forward collision warning, lane departure alert with edge detection, automatic highbeam assist, steering assist, pedestrian detection and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2022 Toyota Tundra