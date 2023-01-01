Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

55,695 KM

Details Description Features

$47,976

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,976

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$47,976

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466076
  • Stock #: L3341
  • VIN: 1V2BR2CAXNC537381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L3341
  • Mileage 55,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $49415 - Our Price is just $47976!

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas features bold styling and immense interior space, with best-in-class third-row legroom. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 55,695 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Highline 3.6 comes generously equipped with a higher tow rating, a panoramic power sunroof, power-adjustable heated and ventilated leather seats, a premium audio system, an upgraded 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include adaptive LED headlights, a power tailgate, tri- zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2022 Volkswagen Tigu...
 27,975 KM
$41,976 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atla...
 55,695 KM
$47,976 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tigu...
 57,425 KM
$37,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory