$47,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$47,976
+ taxes & licensing
55,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466076
- Stock #: L3341
- VIN: 1V2BR2CAXNC537381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3341
- Mileage 55,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49415 - Our Price is just $47976!
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas features bold styling and immense interior space, with best-in-class third-row legroom. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 55,695 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Highline 3.6 comes generously equipped with a higher tow rating, a panoramic power sunroof, power-adjustable heated and ventilated leather seats, a premium audio system, an upgraded 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include adaptive LED headlights, a power tailgate, tri- zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2