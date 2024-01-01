$41,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,425KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA4NC519135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3538
- Mileage 65,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Captain's Chair Package!
Compare at $43258 - Our Price is just $41998!
Go the distance with the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, featuring rugged engineering and a refined driving experience. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 65,425 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Highline 3.6 comes generously equipped with a higher tow rating, a panoramic power sunroof, power-adjustable heated and ventilated leather seats, a premium audio system, an upgraded 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include adaptive LED headlights, a power tailgate, tri- zone climate control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Captain's Chair Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Captain's Chair Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Volkswagen Atlas