$29,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,715KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU4NM003612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Volcano Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12258A
- Mileage 20,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $30384 - Our Price is just $29499!
Class-leading comfort and spotless reliability are assured with the German-engineered 2022 Volkswagen Jetta. This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta is Volkswagen's venerable offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aerodynamically efficient bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high-quality craftsmanship, with premium-grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This low mileage sedan has just 20,715 kms. It's oryx white pearl effect in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrading to this Jetta Highline generously rewards you with a large glass power sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, a sonorous premium audio system, and a vibrant 8 inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and satellite navigation. Occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, front emergency braking, and high beam assist. Additional features include wireless charging, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, interior ambient lighting, and a whole lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
LED Lights
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Front Head Room: 962 mm
Max cargo capacity: 399 L
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,840 kg
Wheelbase: 2,686 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,356 kg
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: BeatsAudio
Rear Leg Room: 949 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rail 2 Rail express open/close glass sunroof
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Overall Length: 4,738 mm
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Volkswagen Jetta