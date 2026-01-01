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2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,965KM
VIN 3VWSM7BU6NM021894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection!
This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta is Volkswagen's venerable offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aerodynamically efficient bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high-quality craftsmanship, with premium-grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
This sedan has 70,965 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Upgrading to this Jetta Comfortline gives you a wireless charging pad and a high resolution 8 inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, in addition to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights with high beam assist, and front pedestrian detection and emergency braking. Additional features include power front seats, automatic climate control, power heated side mirrors, soft-touch leatherette upholstery, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, the 2022 Jetta is Volkswagen's venerable offering in the compact sedan segment. It features a newly styled front end, sporting a bold grille and aerodynamically efficient bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. The voluminous cabin space features high-quality craftsmanship, with premium-grade trim and upholstery materials, and a spacious trunk area. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
This sedan has 70,965 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Upgrading to this Jetta Comfortline gives you a wireless charging pad and a high resolution 8 inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, in addition to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights with high beam assist, and front pedestrian detection and emergency braking. Additional features include power front seats, automatic climate control, power heated side mirrors, soft-touch leatherette upholstery, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Pedestrian Braking
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 1.5 TSI 158 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 205/55R17 91H All-Season -inc: low rolling resistance
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
High Beam Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Volkswagen Jetta