2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$31,996
+ taxes & licensing
21,235KM
Used
VIN 3VV3X7B26NM023370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3395
- Mileage 21,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
Compare at $32956 - Our Price is just $31996!
A digital cockpit and a turbocharged motor check all the boxes for this 2022 VW Taos. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 21,235 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Upgrading to this Volkswagen Taos Highline is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with all of the tech you expect, like premium leather heated and cooled seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button, a larger digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, BeatsAudio, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features exclusive alloy wheels, a power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, park assist, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Volkswagen Taos