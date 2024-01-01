$26,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,765KM
VIN 3VVLX7B23NM032785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12342A
- Mileage 63,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Proximity Key!
Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!
This VW Taos is a daily driver that's anything but everyday. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 63,765 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Roof Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Volkswagen Taos