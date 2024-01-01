$28,066+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$28,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,893KM
VIN 3VV2X7B25NM077898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PURE GRAY
- Interior Colour CRYSTAL GRAY/TITAN BLACK, LEATHER PERFORATED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LED Headlights, Blind Spot Detection, Power Driver Seat
This 2022 VW Taos proves you don't have to be big to be bold. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 56,893 kms. It's pure gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Upgrading to this Volkswagen Taos Highline is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with all of the tech you expect, like premium leather heated and cooled seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button, a larger digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, BeatsAudio, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features exclusive alloy wheels, a power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, park assist, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$28,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2022 Volkswagen Taos