2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

$37,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 4 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466073

10466073 Stock #: L3346

L3346 VIN: 3VV2B7AX6NM024297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L3346

Mileage 57,425 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.