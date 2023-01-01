$37,976+ tax & licensing
$37,976
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Power Liftgate
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
57,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466073
- Stock #: L3346
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX6NM024297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39115 - Our Price is just $37976!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 57,425 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This luxurious and confident Tiguan Comfortline comes very well equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This sporty family SUVW also includes unique aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
