$41,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$41,976
+ taxes & licensing
27,975KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466079
- Stock #: 11534A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX1NM057216
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11534A
- Mileage 27,975 KM
Compare at $43235 - Our Price is just $41976!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 27,975 kms. It's oryx white pearl effect in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. Upgrading to this top of the line Tiguan Highline R-Line is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with a 360 degree view camera, large 8 inch infotainment touchscreen that's paired with Volkswagen Car-Net, a Fender premium audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated and cooled leather seats with exclusive heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power liftgate and blind spot detection. This premium family SUVW also includes exclusive aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, power front seats, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front and rear parking assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 40
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm
360 Camera
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,688 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,807 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated reverse sensing system
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Left Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Right Area View 360
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Overall Length: 4,728 mm
Wheelbase: 2,791 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
