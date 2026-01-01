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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$25,655
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX7NM057433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray M
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14045A
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $26425 - Our Price is just $25655!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 90 km. It's Platinum Gray M in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $26425 - Our Price is just $25655!
Designed with you in mind, this 2022 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2022 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This SUV has 90 km. It's Platinum Gray M in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This confident and sporty Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and black exterior accents, front and rear park assist, a large 8 inch touchscreen display that features Volkswagen Car-Net, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate and blind spot detection. This awesome family SUVW also includes lane keep assist, interior ambient lighting, automatic LED lights, remote engine start, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, an advanced 10 inch digital cockpit, power heated mirrors, front assist with autonomous emergency braking, KESSY keyless access with push-start button plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Synthetic Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$25,655
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan