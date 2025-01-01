$50,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
Sportback Technik 45 TFSI quattro
2023 Audi Q5
Sportback Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,985KM
VIN WA16AAFY6P2014701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Compare at $52529 - Our Price is just $50999!
With astounding driving dynamics, a relaxing interior and desirable modern tech, this 2023 Q5 Sportback is an easy choice for a luxury crossover SUV. This 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 Sportback applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 Sportback promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.This SUV has 55,985 kms. It's navarra blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5 Sportback's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, lane keep assist, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Metal-look grille
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Integrated Phone
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 1,360 L
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,892 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,490 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.1 s
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Curb weight: 1,895 kg
Power child safety locks
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Overall Length: 4,689 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Audi Connect Security and Assistance
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense rear
Wheelbase: 2,819 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense front
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2023 Audi Q5