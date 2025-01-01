$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive - Sport Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,130KM
VIN 3MW49FF08P8D71194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-3649A
- Mileage 38,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Package, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This 2023 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The legendary BMW 3 Series returns for 2023 with updated styling and even more technology features. With smooth riding suspension and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 38,130 kms. It's alpine white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is M340i xDrive. This range-topping M340i xDrive is loaded with M-Performance aesthetic and mechanical goodies, and features a clever all-wheel-drive system for maximum performance, an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, dazzling automatic LED headlights with auto leveling, perimeter approach, cornering functionality and inbuilt daytime running lights, tri-zone climate control with an air filtration system, heated and power-adjustable perforated Sensatec synthetic leather seats with memory functions lumbar support, and cushion adjustment, premium brushed aluminum interior trim accents, and an infotainment system bundled with a 10-speaker Hi-Fi audio system, Apple CarPlay, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, power heated auto-dimming side mirrors, forward collision mitigation, proximity keyless entry with remote cargo access, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Packages
300
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
SPORT PACKAGE
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
2023 BMW 3 Series