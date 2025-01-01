$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2023 Buick Enclave
Essence - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,702KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW4PJ229494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3793
- Mileage 25,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging!
This 2023 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sitting atop the Buick SUV lineup, this 2023 Enclave is a stylish, family-friendly, and value-packed competitor to European luxury crossovers. With thoughtfully crafted and ergonomic seating for seven, this family-friendly SUV makes every day a little more special. This 2023 Enclave is more than your family's newest member; it's a work of art.This low mileage SUV has just 25,702 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Essence. This generously equipped Buick Enclave Essence treats you with convenience features such as a power-operated liftgate, remote start with proximity keyless entry, and automatic LED headlamps. Occupants will remain connected and comfortable with heated and power-adjustable leather seats, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless device charging. This premium SUV is built with your family in mind with amazing safety features such as forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, rear seat reminder to ensure the safety of even your littlest passengers, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wireless Phone Charging
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Sensor, cabin humidity
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Rear seat reminder
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and compass display
Air filter, pollutant and fine dust
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger sensing system
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
E10 Fuel capable
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Engine control, stop-start system override
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exterior
Hood insulator
Glass, deep-tinted
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, LED
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
2023 Buick Enclave