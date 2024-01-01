$64,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT6
Sport - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$64,888
+ taxes & licensing
27,193KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS2PZ111103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance Suspension, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!
With premium materials, 3 rows of seating and plenty of cargo space, it's no wonder this Cadillac XT6 is a gem in the large SUV segment. This 2023 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further. This 2023 Cadillac XT6 is indeed the perfect large SUV.This SUV has 27,193 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this XT6 Sport gives you a more aggressive looking front grille design, carbon fibre interior accents and unique exterior trim, exclusive diamond cut aluminum wheels, a large UltraView sunroof, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, leather cooled seats, adaptive remote start, and Brembo front brakes! Additional features include a sport suspension, 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands free rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with blind spot detection, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$64,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2023 Cadillac XT6