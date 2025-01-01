$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 - LED Lights
Kanata, ON
Used
39,243KM
VIN 1GCPTDEK7P1154314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4241
- Mileage 39,243 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lights, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned for 2023 with updated powertrain options and a vastly improved interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2023 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This 4X4 pickup has 39,243 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. This Z71 doubles down on the Colorado's off-roading chops, with even more power output, upgraded all-terrain aluminum wheels, front recovery hooks, LED headlights and fog lamps, hill descent control, a locking rear differential and off-roading suspension with switchable drive modes, along with push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lights, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
