2023 Chevrolet Corvette
3LZ - Low Mileage
VIN 1G1YF2D38P5604483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CSGN
- Mileage 1,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage coupe has just 1,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 670HP 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine.
