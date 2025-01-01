$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,673KM
VIN KL79MRSL8PB186308
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 51,673 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT AWD. Step up to this LT for the addition of remote keyless entry, remote start, cruise control, and stylish fog lamps. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer