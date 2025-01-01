$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,535KM
VIN KL79MRSL6PB206166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4227
- Mileage 21,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 21,535 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT AWD. Step up to this LT for the addition of remote keyless entry, remote start, cruise control, and stylish fog lamps. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Steering wheel, polyurethane 3-spoke
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Heater, electric, heater defroster system, reinforced (Included and only available with (L3T) 1.3L Turbo engine and FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg) (AWD models.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (Available on FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Trailering provisions, wiring (Included and only available with (L3T) 1.3L Turbo engine and FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tail lamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Side rails, roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, silver-painted
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Ornamentation, LT badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer