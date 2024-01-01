$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,059KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK4PDD06953
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,059 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a punchy and capable powertrain, an accommodating cabin, and a highly customizable chassis, this E-Series Cutaway was built ready for any task. It can take on a wide variety of duties for commercial use with ease because that's what it was designed to do. Check it out today and make it your perfect workhorse.This van has 65,059 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDWE4FK4PDD06953.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway