2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max - Premium Audio
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max - Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
14,911KM
VIN 1FMJK1M89PEA58430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4580
- Mileage 14,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!
This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 14,911 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. This Expedition Platinum Max steps things up with additional interior room, adaptive suspension and polished aluminum wheels, along with comfort and entertainment features such as power running boards, ventilated and heated front captain's chairs with leather upholster, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, genuine wood and metal interior trim, a premium 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a whopping 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4A, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, and SiriusXM streaming radio. You and yours are kept safe on the road thanks to adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision alert and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, an express open/close sunroof with a power sunshade, a power tailgate for rear cargo access, LED lights with automatic high beams, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M89PEA58430.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi
