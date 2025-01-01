Menu
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 25,556 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Blind Spot Detection.

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3790
  • Mileage 25,556 KM

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 25,556 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Blind Spot Detection.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

