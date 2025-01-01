$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,067KM
VIN 1FTFW1E82PKF39098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4238
- Mileage 57,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Blind Spot Detection, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Apple CarPlay!
This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This pickup has 57,067 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Blind Spot Detection, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2023 Ford F-150