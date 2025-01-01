Menu
2023 Ford F-250

58,205 KM

13123679

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
58,205KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT6PEE09004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4582
  • Mileage 58,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start!

This 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel pickup has 58,205 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-250 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&o Sound System, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT6PEE09004.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Navigation
B&O Sound System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

