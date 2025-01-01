Menu
Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Ford has manufactured an attractive, strong and nimble sports car that is aimed to lure a legion of new fans with this Mustang. This 2023 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon.This low mileage coupe has just 19,157 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Mustang's trim level is Mach 1. This Mach 1 Mustang promises explosive acceleration and incredible handling, thanks to numerous performance upgrades such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension with MagneRide struts, a powerful power unit, lightweight aluminum wheels, special performance tires, and numerous aerodynamic upgrades. Off the track, occupants are treated to premium features such as power adjustable seats, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM, a 9-speaker performance audio system, dual-zone climate control, and FordPass Connect with mobile internet access. Ford Co-Pilot360 has you covered on the road, with blind spot detection and automatic emergency braking with cross-traffic alert, along with lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8R01P5501778.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 Ford Mustang