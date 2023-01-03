$59,417+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Used
- Listing ID: 9372193
- Stock #: 23-9470
- VIN: 1GKKNLLS7PZ140338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Kalahari/Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This 2023 GMC Acadia serves as a dutiful family transporter, with an intuitive infotainment interface and a cargo-friendly interior.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2022 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This ebony twilight metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. This rugged Acadia AT4 comes very well equipped with an Active Torque Control AWD system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an exclusive AT4 front grille and black chrome exterior trim. Additional features include a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, exclusive gloss-black aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Incentives expire 2023-01-03. See dealer for details.
