$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,375KM
VIN 3GTUUGED7PG181078
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2551A
- Mileage 76,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 360 Camera, Tow Package, LED Lights
This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 76,375 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This premium GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes fully loaded with perforated leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, exclusive exterior styling, unique aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 7-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2023 GMC Sierra 1500