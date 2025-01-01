Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 360 Camera, Tow Package, LED Lights</b><br> <br> This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Kanata. <br> <br>This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 76,375 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Denali. This premium GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes fully loaded with perforated leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, exclusive exterior styling, unique aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 7-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

76,375 KM

Details Description

$67,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12118251

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,375KM
VIN 3GTUUGED7PG181078

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2551A
  • Mileage 76,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, 360 Camera, Tow Package, LED Lights

This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Kanata.

This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 76,375 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This premium GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes fully loaded with perforated leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, exclusive exterior styling, unique aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 7-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 26,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 0 $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Nepean, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra 271,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500