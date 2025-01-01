$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - Leather Seats
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Used
38,090KM
VIN 1GTUUEE86PZ322715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4018
- Mileage 38,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates!
This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel pickup has 38,090 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Spray-on Bedliner
