$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Honda Pilot
TrailSport - Sunroof - Remote Start
2023 Honda Pilot
TrailSport - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5FNYG1H66PB504576
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Speedy and fuel efficient with tons of cargo and interior space, this 2023 Honda Pilot might just be the ultimate long distance family hauler. This 2023 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is TrailSport. Made for the adventure seekers, this Pilot TrailSport comes prepped with all-terrain wheels with a full-size, underbody-stored spare, two skid plates for underbody protection, a tow hitch, front and rear tow hooks, and exclusive exterior styling. Other standard features include and express open/close glass sunroof, heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, heated second row captain's chairs, TrailSport leatherette seating surfaces, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to HondaLink Assist Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning and rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control with rear vents and separate controls, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Speedy and fuel efficient with tons of cargo and interior space, this 2023 Honda Pilot might just be the ultimate long distance family hauler. This 2023 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is TrailSport. Made for the adventure seekers, this Pilot TrailSport comes prepped with all-terrain wheels with a full-size, underbody-stored spare, two skid plates for underbody protection, a tow hitch, front and rear tow hooks, and exclusive exterior styling. Other standard features include and express open/close glass sunroof, heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, heated second row captain's chairs, TrailSport leatherette seating surfaces, remote engine start, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to HondaLink Assist Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning and rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control with rear vents and separate controls, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland - Navigation - $70.87 /Wk 111,838 KM $17,079 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 52,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV ACTIV, SUNROOF, LEATHER, REMOTE START 20,900 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Honda Pilot