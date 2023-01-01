2023 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 7 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10495782

10495782 Stock #: 24-0173A

24-0173A VIN: KMHLM4AG3PU478495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,743 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 47 L Fuel Tank 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection Media / Nav / Comm Window grid and roof mount antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.