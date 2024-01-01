Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1490
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2023 Elantra is bringing the classic sedan back with bold, edgy, forward-thinking design. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This low mileage sedan has just 18,000 kms. It's abyss black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. .This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

