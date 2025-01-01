$22,079+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$22,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,672KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5PU400719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fluid Metal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1545
- Mileage 43,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key
Full of cutting edge technology and brimming with bold style, this 2023 Elantra is more than just an affordable family sedan. This 2023 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2023 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 43,672 kms. It's fluid metal in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred. .This Preferred Elantra is a great choice if you want a more convenient car that comes with proximity keys that allow hands free cargo access, and a safer drive with blind spot and rear collision assist. This Elantra is also equipped with an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, forward collision assist, driver monitoring, and automatic highbeams. The incredible feature list continues with heated power seats for comfort while voice activated, touch screen infotainment including wireless connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth keeps you connected. Aluminum wheels and gorgeous styling make sure you stand out in a crowd while heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera make every day easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
